Millie Bobby Brown swoons over fiancé Jake Bongiovi: "I'm in love"

Millie Bobby Brown proudly declared that she's "in love" with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, in some adorable new snaps shared on Friday.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown shared some swoon-worthy new snaps with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown declared she is "in love" with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in some adorable new snaps shared on Friday.
Millie Bobby Brown declared she is "in love" with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in some adorable new snaps shared on Friday.  © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star shared three new photos to Instagram on Friday with the apt caption, "It's Friday, I'm in love," a nod to the 1992 Cure song.

The first photo sees the couple smiling for the camera while 21-year-old Jake gives a kiss to Millie in the final two snaps.

"Love you so much!!!" Jake replied in the comments section, accompanying the message with several heart emojis.

Will Arch Manning transfer out of Texas football?
Arch Manning Will Arch Manning transfer out of Texas football?

The adorable duo has been together since 2021 and announced their engagement in April of this year.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the Enola Holmes actor praised Jake as she opened up about her evolving feelings on marriage.

Millie Bobby Brown says Jake Bongiovi changed her mind about marriage

Millie admitted she didn't see becoming a wife as a "dream" of hers, but after meeting her now-fiancé, her perspective changed.

"But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either," she said.

"He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

The lovebirds have confirmed wedding planning is underway, but a date has not been set just yet.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

More on Millie Bobby Brown: