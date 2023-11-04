Millie Bobby Brown swoons over fiancé Jake Bongiovi: "I'm in love"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown shared some swoon-worthy new snaps with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown declared she is "in love" with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in some adorable new snaps shared on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star shared three new photos to Instagram on Friday with the apt caption, "It's Friday, I'm in love," a nod to the 1992 Cure song.

The first photo sees the couple smiling for the camera while 21-year-old Jake gives a kiss to Millie in the final two snaps.

"Love you so much!!!" Jake replied in the comments section, accompanying the message with several heart emojis.

The adorable duo has been together since 2021 and announced their engagement in April of this year.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the Enola Holmes actor praised Jake as she opened up about her evolving feelings on marriage.