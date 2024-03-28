Millie Bobby Brown gets candid about "very personal" struggle with acne

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her self-acceptance journey and how she learned to embrace her natural skin amid her "very personal" struggle with acne.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a vulnerable message about her struggle with acne alongside a makeup-free selfie. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/florencebymills & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a new Instagram post shared by her beauty brand, florence by mills, on Tuesday, the 20-year-old star was seen makeup-free in a profile snap.

"my journey with acne is something very personal to me," she wrote in a vulnerable message featured in the post's caption. "we all deserve to feel confident & comfortable in our own skin."

Millie added that by going public with her beauty insecurities and ongoing battles with stubborn breakouts, she might encourage fans to embrace their skin "no matter what stage it's in."

The Stranger Things star hasn't been shy about showing off her beauty sans makeup, especially while promoting her growing skincare and cosmetics brand.

The clean and vegan line, launched by Millie in 2019, focuses on authenticity and using the products as a form of self-expression rather than concealment.