Millie Bobby Brown gets hilariously roasted by kids for being "old"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown celebrated the release of her debut novel with an appearance on Recess Therapy, where she chatted with some kids who may have gotten a bit too honest with the star.

Millie Bobby Brown chatted with some youngsters in a new video with Recess Therapy. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@recesstherapy

In Thursday's video, the 19-year-old met quite an entertaining crop of young kids, who were hilariously blunt with her about her career, destiny, and more.

Millie got quite a few compliments from the kids, including one who assured her that she's one of the "good" 19-year-olds, not like those other "angsty" ones.

She also admitted that while 19 was cruelly branded an "old" age by the kids, being an adult is not all it's cracked up to be.

"I want to be around my parents a lot more. Keep giving your parents hugs because when you turn 18, you're gonna want them even more," the Stranger Things star said.

Millie also bonded with a young girl who shared an interest in becoming an author like that she has with her debut historical fiction novel, Nineteen Steps.

"I feel like it's important to tell stories because you're people things and teaching people things," the youngster said.