Millie Bobby Brown dishes on wedding plans and Stranger Things season 5
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is ready to put her days as Eleven behind her as she bids farewell to Netflix's Stranger Things.
The 19-year-old opened up about the TV show's upcoming fifth and final season while promoting her latest venture, a new fragrance from florence by mills, with Women's Wear Daily last week.
"I think I'm ready," she said of the series' impending conclusion. "It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school."
"You're ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."
Though originally planned to kick off filming this summer, Stranger Things season 5 has been delayed amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
In the meantime, Brown has been keeping busy with her blossoming beauty brand and the upcoming release of her debut novel, a historical fiction book called Nineteen Steps.
On the personal side of things, the Enola Holmes actor is also preparing to tie the knot with fiancé Jake Bongiovi, and she gave the outlet a bit of insight into her dreams for their big day.
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about wedding planning with Jake Bongiovi
Since announcing her engagement in April, Brown has now confirmed that wedding planning has begun but added that she hopes to keep the ceremony as private as she can.
"I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once," she said. "And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."
"I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest," Brown continued.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown