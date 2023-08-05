Millie Bobby Brown gushes over Jake Bongiovi as new movie gets delayed
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying some downtime with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, as the ongoing Hollywood strikes delay her upcoming projects.
The 19-year-old shared a new snap with Bongiovi on Friday on Instagram.
She captioned the photo, which was a mirror selfie taken by the 21-year-old as he held Brown close, "i stan jake bongiovi."
The couple, who got engaged in April, were also recently spotted in an adorable PDA snap taken by Brown's Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp.
With the hit Netflix series delayed amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Enola Holmes actor's other projects are facing new delays as well.
Originally scheduled for a streaming release this fall, Brown's next movie, Damsel, has been delayed to 2024, with no specific date set, according to What's on Netflix.
Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming movie faces new delay
In the fantasy adventure flick, Brown plays the titular damsel who finds herself thrown into a quest for her own survival after her engagement takes a sinister turn. Her co-stars include Angela Bassett, Nick Robinson, and Robin Wright.
The florence by mills founder is also set to star in Netflix's The Electric State, which remains scheduled for a January 3, 2024 release.
In the meantime, Brown has another exciting endeavor on the way outside of the acting world with her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, which will hit bookstores in September.
