Millie Bobby Brown gushes over Jake Bongiovi as new movie gets delayed

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying some downtime with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi , as the ongoing Hollywood strikes delay her upcoming projects.

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a sweet new photo with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old shared a new snap with Bongiovi on Friday on Instagram.

She captioned the photo, which was a mirror selfie taken by the 21-year-old as he held Brown close, "i stan jake bongiovi."

The couple, who got engaged in April, were also recently spotted in an adorable PDA snap taken by Brown's Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp.

With the hit Netflix series delayed amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Enola Holmes actor's other projects are facing new delays as well.

Originally scheduled for a streaming release this fall, Brown's next movie, Damsel, has been delayed to 2024, with no specific date set, according to What's on Netflix.