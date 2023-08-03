Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi get third-wheeled by Noah Schnapp

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown packed on the PDA with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in a new photo, snapped by none other than her Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp.

Noah Schnapp (l.) snapped an adorable photo of Millie Bobby Brown (r.) with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, which was shared to Instagram on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/noahschnapp & jakebongiovi

Bongiovi shared the adorable picture on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He captioned the photo, which featured Brown pulling him in for a kiss, with a fiery heart emoji.

"Photo creds," Schnapp replied in the comments, revealing he was the expert cameraman behind the post.

The 18-year-old confirmed his reunion with Brown with a sweet snap shared on Monday, which featured the 19-year-old wrapping her arms around her co-star as they smiled for the camera.

It seems Bongiovi may be owed photo creds on that one, as Brown is seen wearing the same outfit as the one seen in the most recent image.

Schnapp and Brown have been close friends since meeting on the set of Stranger Things back in 2015, with Schnapp consistently showing his love for the Enola Holmes star's romance with Bongiovi through complimentary comments on their posts.

The Tutor actor, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, was also featured in a recent photo dump shared by Brown on Intagram.