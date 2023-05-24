Millie Bobby Brown gets a kiss from fiancé Jake Bongiovi in new Japan photos

Tokyo, Japan - Millie Bobby Brown has given fans an update on her latest adventures with a carousel of snaps from her recent trip to Japan.

Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a peek at her recent trip to Japan with an Instagram slideshow on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old's latest Instagram post, which was shared on Tuesday, begins with a snap of the Stranger Things star smiling at the camera in front of a glittering shrine of lights.

The next photo features some sweet PDA with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, who is pictured kissing her cheek in the red-hued photo.

Millie showed off her love for dogs in several other parts of the post, which features her cuddling up to a number of furry friends of all different breeds.

She also posed for a hilarious shot in front of some Stranger Things merch, including a shirt featuring her character Eleven undergoing telekinesis experiments and a Hellfire Club t-shirt from season 4.

"fun! quirky! kawaiii!!!!," she captioned the snaps.

While in Japan earlier this month, Millie met with fans at Osaka Comic Con, where she helped ring in the festivities with the native tradition of smashing a sake.