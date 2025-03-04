Millie Bobby Brown calls out reporters who criticized her appearance

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has called out several reporters who published scathing critiques of her appearance in recent days.

Millie Bobby Brown has called out several reporters who published scathing critiques of her appearance in recent days. © IMAGO / WENN

The 21-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to speak out against the brutal scrutiny she faced after attending several premieres for her new movie, The Electric State.

In a selfie-style video, Millie read off multiple vicious headlines and called out the journalists "who are so desperate to tear young women down."

She condemned the articles – with titles including Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown aging so badly? and What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face? – by adding, "This isn't journalism. This is bullying."

"The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing," Millie continued. "The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse."

The Enola Holmes actor explained that this is far bigger than her, and she wants to make sure young women are not listening to these narratives as they grow up themselves.

"Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing," she said.