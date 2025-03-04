Millie Bobby Brown calls out reporters who criticized her appearance
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has called out several reporters who published scathing critiques of her appearance in recent days.
The 21-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to speak out against the brutal scrutiny she faced after attending several premieres for her new movie, The Electric State.
In a selfie-style video, Millie read off multiple vicious headlines and called out the journalists "who are so desperate to tear young women down."
She condemned the articles – with titles including Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown aging so badly? and What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face? – by adding, "This isn't journalism. This is bullying."
"The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing," Millie continued. "The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse."
The Enola Holmes actor explained that this is far bigger than her, and she wants to make sure young women are not listening to these narratives as they grow up themselves.
"Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing," she said.
Millie Bobby Brown fires back at wave of misogynistic criticism
Millie, who got her start on Netflix's Stranger Things at just 12 years old, has been outspoken about the criticism she has faced for simply growing up.
After an Instagram post garnered similar criticism back in January, Millie wrote, "Women grow!! Not sorry about it."
She expressed this notion further in her newest post, saying, "I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me.
"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target."
As her comments made waves online, comedian Matt Lucas, whose critique of Millie was mentioned in the post, explained that his supposed "swipe" at her was a reference to a past comedy sketch.
Still, he was remorseful about adding to the virtual pile-on of criticism.
"I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I 'slammed' you, firstly because that's not my style, and secondly because I think you're brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise," he wrote.
Before her video, Millie alluded to the criticism as she thanked British Vogue for writing an article defending her titled No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks.
