How to stream the final Harry Styles Love on Tour shows

As Harry Styles bids farewell to Love on Tour, not every fan will be lucky enough to see the final show. Thankfully, social media is here to save the day!

By Kelly Christ

Reggio Emilia, Italy - As Harry Styles bids farewell to Love on Tour after three years, not every fan will be lucky enough to see the final show. Thankfully, the magic of social media is here to save the day!

Is there a live stream for Harry Styles' Love on Tour?

Harry Styles fans have been live-streaming his concerts since they began, so there is sure to be a quality stream for his final show. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ANP Like Taylor Swift fans have been doing for The Eras Tour, many Styles fans have been streaming the concerts live via TikTok, Instagram, and even Twitch. In 2021, Styles held what many believed at the time to be the final Love on Tour show. Several fans live-streamed the event on Instagram, with one even reaching nearly 70,000 fans at once.

This year, Harries are certain to do their duty once again and provide some streams, but how can fans at home find them? Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner rocks steamy bikini while enjoying scorching July heat! The first place to check is Twitter. A simple search for "Harry Styles live stream" or "Love on Tour live stream" should help to point you in the right direction. TikTok is also a great place to search as it often hosts good live streams, unlike Twitter. While many TikTok streams are not obviously labeled in order to avoid being taken down, the app still seems to know which streams are from the concert and will often display them back-to-back as you scroll through the live streams. Once you've found an account that's streaming, bookmark it. In the case that it's temporarily paused, you'll be able to find it once again.

What to do when Harry Styles' Love on Tour live streams get shut down

Unfortunately, even these tried-and-true tricks aren't foolproof. In the case that your stream shuts down, redo your search and return to accounts that you bookmarked to see if they've been put back on. TikTok's algorithm may come to the rescue here as well, as a bit of dedicated scrolling may yield the stream you're looking for after enough time.