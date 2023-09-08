Millie Bobby Brown gets her make-up done by Jake Bongiovi in hilarious fail video

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown tasked fiancé Jake Bongiovi with doing her make-up in an adorably hilarious video for the Stranger Things star's beauty brand.

Jake Bongiovi did Millie Bobby Brown's make-up in a hilarious video promoting her beauty brand. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi & Screenshot/TikTok/@florencebymills

The 19-year-old gave the new video a shout-out on her Instagram story on Thursday, encouraging fans to head over to the florence by mills YouTube channel to check it out.

In the video titled "get ready with millie & jake," the couple asked each other questions as Jake did Millie's make-up.

The 21-year-old certainly gave it the old college try, relying on his "visual memory" from watching his fiancée do her make-up every day.

The pair dished about the early days of their relationship, which began in 2021 after they met through social media.

Jake revealed they first met in person when he picked her up at the airport, with Millie joking that she knew he was the one because he didn't give her "the ick" in the awkward experience of meeting at an airport. Jake also opened up about his proposal earlier this year, admitting that he was indeed nervous to pop the big question.

As for how the make-up turned out, some crooked eyeliner and blush on the nose left something to be desired, but Jake said he still felt "accomplished."

"I think this is a good night-out [look], kind of like 'Who is that?'" Jake joked. "Not too much lighting."