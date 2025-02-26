Is Millie Bobby Brown eyeing lead role in Britney Spears biopic?

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has expressed interest in portraying Britney Spears in the pop icon's upcoming biopic – but there's a catch!

Britney Spears' (r.) biopic has another potential candidate to play the pop star with Millie Bobby Brown. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

Will the Stranger Things star get the lucky role as Britney?

Mille spoke on the long-standing rumor that she will play the pop star during an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of her new movie, The Electric State.

"I mean, she is an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story," the Enolma Holmes actor said.

However, Millie acknowledged, "But, that's her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to."

While that wasn't an outright confirmation, it definitely seems that the 21-year-old is a contender for the coveted part!

The British starlet is the latest name floating around as a potential candidate for the anticipated film, which will be directed by John M. Chu.