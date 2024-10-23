Sabrina Carpenter "falls in love" with Millie Bobby Brown at Short n' Sweet Tour!

Atlanta, Georgia - Millie Bobby Brown got an epic surprise from Sabrina Carpenter as the Stranger Things star attended the Short n' Sweet Tour in Atlanta, Georgia!

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) got an epic surprise from Sabrina Carpenter as the Stranger Things star attended the Short n' Sweet Tour in Atlanta, Georgia! © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 20-year-old actor was front row at Sabrina's latest performance, and she certainly didn't go unnoticed by the woman of the hour.

At each show on her sold-out tour, Sabrina has been "arresting" fans for "being too hot" before she sings her hit Juno.

Sure enough, Millie got the honor on Tuesday, with Sabrina telling the crowd, "I'm really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl."

"I've fallen, and I can't get up. This girl is so hot," the 25-year-old continued.

Sabrina pretended not to know her new crush and asked her name before adding, "Millie, I've never fallen in love at a concert before, but stranger things have happened."

Millie scored the coveted pink handcuffs after getting arrested – clearly proud of the nod!

The Enola Holmes actor wasn't alone for the evening, as she brought her Stranger Things co-star and real-life bestie, Noah Schnapp, along with her.