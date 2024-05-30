What do Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding rings look like?

New York, New York - Newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi flashed their brand-new rings during a walk in New York City, giving fans the first close-up look at the stunning jewelry.

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) and Jake Bongiovi flashed their new wedding rings on stroll in the Big Apple following their low-key ceremony earlier this month. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jakebongiovi & @milliebobbybrown

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old Stranger Things star was photographed strolling hand-in-hand with her new husband in the Big Apple.

The pair have opted for matching silver bands, with Millie wearing hers under her diamond engagement band.

In March, the Damsel star revealed that Jake actually proposed with a different ring than the one she wears now due to the rather wild nature of his proposal!

The 22-year-old popped the question to Millie while the two were scuba-diving, presenting her with the ring under a shell underwater.

But when Millie went to put the ring on, it slipped, leaving Jake to do a dramatic dive to save it.

As it turns out, Jake had wanted to propose with the actor's mom's ring, but in her infinite wisdom, Kelly Brown wouldn't let him use it for the underwater proposal!