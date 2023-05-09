MrBeast buys up North Carolina neighborhood for friends, family, and team

Greenville, North Carolina - YouTube star MrBeast has been buying up parts of a neighborhood near his hometown to house his friends, family, and employees.

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has been buying up multiple homes in a neighborhood that he plans to use to house friends, family, and employees. © VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to the New York Post, the influencer, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, began purchasing property when he bought his own home in 2018 for $320,000, located in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Within the past few years, the 25-year-old has bought five additional houses on the street, the second of which was bought in 2020 for $263,000.

The remaining three properties were not for sale and were purchased off the market by Donaldson for a combined $1.45 million.

Per an owner of one of the homes the star bought, MrBeast said that he planned to move his closest friends and family into some while using others to house employees.

While best known for his charitable content, the influencer faced some backlash from the deaf community this weekend after his latest video, where he funds treatment for a thousand deaf individuals to help restore their hearing, sparked viral debates across social media.



Despite the criticism, the video, which he promised would be his "best ever," has managed to garner over 40 million views after only three days.