MrBeast shoots down Elon Musk's request for content on X
San Francisco, California - Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson surprisingly rejected a request from the world's richest man, Elon Musk, to consider bringing his content to X.
On Saturday, MrBeast shared an X post alerting fans about his latest YouTube video, which sparked a discussion about why he doesn't post his content on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
After one user suggested the influencer "upload on this platform too," Musk, the platform's CEO, commented "Yeah" in agreement.
Although it was probably flattering to receive such a request, MrBeast had no problem shooting down the idea, pointing out that it just wasn't a good idea from a business perspective.
"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn't fund a fraction of it," he explained, adding that he would be open to "test stuff once monetization is really cranking!"
MrBeast denies demands to upload videos on X
MrBeast is by far the most popular creator on YouTube, and has floated the idea of creating even bigger content on another platform if presented with the right deal.
Musk has led an effort to bring more video content to his platform, most recently enlisting far-right provocateurs Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson to produce content for X exclusively.
MrBeast has always had a comedic relationship with Musk, as the CEO once promised that if he were to "die under mysterious circumstances," MrBeast could take over the platform.
Cover photo: Collage: Andreas SOLARO / AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP