MrBeast shoots down Elon Musk's request for content on X

San Francisco, California - Jimmy " MrBeast " Donaldson surprisingly rejected a request from the world's richest man, Elon Musk , to consider bringing his content to X.

YouTube star MrBeast (r) recently shot down a request from billionaire Elon Musk for the influencer to bring his content to the social media platform X. © Collage: Andreas SOLARO / AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, MrBeast shared an X post alerting fans about his latest YouTube video, which sparked a discussion about why he doesn't post his content on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

After one user suggested the influencer "upload on this platform too," Musk, the platform's CEO, commented "Yeah" in agreement.

Although it was probably flattering to receive such a request, MrBeast had no problem shooting down the idea, pointing out that it just wasn't a good idea from a business perspective.

"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn't fund a fraction of it," he explained, adding that he would be open to "test stuff once monetization is really cranking!"