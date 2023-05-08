MTV Award winners pay tribute to striking writers in pre-recorded ceremony

Santa Monica, California - Several stars at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards paid tribute to striking Hollywood writers, during an oddly muted pre-recorded ceremony.

Jennifer Coolidge (r.) and Joseph Quinn (l.) were among the actors who spoke in support of the WGA writers strike during the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards. © Collage: Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

This year's live event, which honors fan favorites on the big and small screens, was canceled at the last minute amid the major industry strike.



Show bosses said they were "pivoting away from a live show" as they "carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards' show we envisioned".

White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge said she stood "side by side" with those on strike as she accepted the comedic genius award, saying they were "fighting for the rights of artists everywhere".

"You know, almost all great comedy starts with great writers," she said.

"As a proud member of SAG (Screen Actors Guild), I stand here before you tonight, side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA (Writers Guild of America), that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.