MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sued by FedEx over millions in unpaid shipping fees

Memphis, Tennessee - MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell is being sued by FedEx for millions after refusing to pay outstanding shipping fees.

Last Thursday, the company filed a lawsuit with a district court in Tennessee, alleging the businessman has accrued an estimated $8,801,710.93 since their contractual relationship began in February 2021.

FedEx described his failure to pay as a "breach of contract," and accused the CEO of becoming "unjustly enriched" by their agreement.

The new suit comes as Lindell has been struggling with a number of legal matters in recent years.

According to the International Business Times, Lindell struggled for years with drug and gambling addictions until his MyPillow venture took off in 2017, generating over $100 million a year and skyrocketing Lindell's net worth.

But by 2020, Lindell began aggressively helping Donald Trump spread false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, leading to the CEO losing countless business partnerships.

Last year, Lindell was ordered by a judge to pay a software engineer $5 million after he lost a bet challenging anyone to disprove his claims. Additionally, he was evicted from a company warehouse for failing to pay rent.

Lindell also faces ongoing defamation lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic for his election lies.