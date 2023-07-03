Andrew Tate blasted by Olivia Dunne for sliding into her DMs

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has revealed that misogynist influencer Andrew Tate once slid into her DMs.

Olivia Dunne has revealed Andrew Tate slid into her DMs last year. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/livvy & Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast on Thursday, the 20-year-old athlete dished on the "biggest" names who have sent her private messages on social media.

Livvy named Tate, who was recently indicted on rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, as one of her more notable DM-ers.

She also revealed his message, which read, "Come to Europe dear," with a rose emoji. The gymnastics star previously shared the DM last August with her followers via TikTok.

Tate was first arrested on sex trafficking charges last December. Prior to that, the influencer was banned from multiple social media sites for repeated misogynistic comments.

Elsewhere in her podcast appearance, Olivia dished on her recent brand deals and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) earnings.