Olivia Dunne shares her puppy's adorable talents in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has discovered TikTok's next sensation, and this star stands firmly on four furry legs!

Olivia Dunne introduced her precious new puppy to her millions of TikTok followers. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @livvy

Jumping on a TikTok trend, Livvy introduced her adorable new puppy to her millions of TikTok fans in a video that has earned almost a million views.

In the viral clip shared on Monday, Olivia cradled her furry friend in her arms and positioned them in front of a bowl.

Then, with a burst of enthusiasm, the Sports Illustrated model playfully made her pup's paws tap the bowl like a miniature drum set, creating an adorable "drumming" performance.

The video ended with a radiant grin lighting up Olivia's face as she showered her canine companion with affectionate kisses.

"She's a star!" the LSU athlete captioned the post.