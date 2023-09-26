Olivia Dunne shares her puppy's adorable talents in viral TikTok

Olivia Dunne introduced her millions of TikTok followers to her adorable new puppy, who seems to be quite the talented canine!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has discovered TikTok's next sensation, and this star stands firmly on four furry legs!

Jumping on a TikTok trend, Livvy introduced her adorable new puppy to her millions of TikTok fans in a video that has earned almost a million views.

In the viral clip shared on Monday, Olivia cradled her furry friend in her arms and positioned them in front of a bowl.

Then, with a burst of enthusiasm, the Sports Illustrated model playfully made her pup's paws tap the bowl like a miniature drum set, creating an adorable "drumming" performance.

The video ended with a radiant grin lighting up Olivia's face as she showered her canine companion with affectionate kisses.

"She's a star!" the LSU athlete captioned the post.

Olivia Dunne fans rave over her precious puppy

Livvy's fluffy pup stole the hearts of fans, showering the comment section with an outpouring of love for the adorable dog.

"That's one of the cutest puppies I’ve ever seen," one fan wrote.

"That puppy is so cute," another added.

Khloé Kardashian shares sweet footage from family time with kids
Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian shares sweet footage from family time with kids

"This is the epitome of happiness!" another fan commented.

Set to retire from gymnastics next spring, Olivia will begin her final NCAA season in January 2024.

