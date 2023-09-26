Olivia Dunne shares her puppy's adorable talents in viral TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has discovered TikTok's next sensation, and this star stands firmly on four furry legs!
Jumping on a TikTok trend, Livvy introduced her adorable new puppy to her millions of TikTok fans in a video that has earned almost a million views.
In the viral clip shared on Monday, Olivia cradled her furry friend in her arms and positioned them in front of a bowl.
Then, with a burst of enthusiasm, the Sports Illustrated model playfully made her pup's paws tap the bowl like a miniature drum set, creating an adorable "drumming" performance.
The video ended with a radiant grin lighting up Olivia's face as she showered her canine companion with affectionate kisses.
"She's a star!" the LSU athlete captioned the post.
Olivia Dunne fans rave over her precious puppy
Livvy's fluffy pup stole the hearts of fans, showering the comment section with an outpouring of love for the adorable dog.
"That's one of the cutest puppies I’ve ever seen," one fan wrote.
"That puppy is so cute," another added.
"This is the epitome of happiness!" another fan commented.
Set to retire from gymnastics next spring, Olivia will begin her final NCAA season in January 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @livvy