Did Olivia Dunne just confirm her relationship with MLB rookie Paul Skenes?
Bradenton, Florida - Is Olivia Dunne dating former LSU baseball standout Paul Skenes?
The burning question: is it official?
In a new TikTok collaboration that quickly went viral, the gymnast and influencer appeared to confirm the status of her relationship with fellow LSU athlete Paul Skenes.
The video, which garnered over 1 million views, featured a Florida hairstylist named Madison sharing a message.
"walked behind a girl in shake shack thinkin she would look good with extensions and IT'S LIVI DUNNE AND HER MLB BOYFRIEND."
Livvy then stitched the clip together with her own, adding a video of getting her blonde hair color refreshed with extensions and blonde highlights by Madison.
While it remains uncertain whether Livvy intended for fans to focus on her new hair or her new boo, their attention was definitely drawn to Madison's final statement: "HER MLB BOYFRIEND."
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's viral TikTok about Paul Skenes
If Olivia Dunne hadn't fueled the previous dating rumors with Paul Skenes before, she's certainly ignited a huge surge now!
"MLB BF!?" one fan asked.
"so i guess i play in the MLB now," another joked.
"Pual Skenes is that guy," another fan wrote.
"Cookie pls paul skenes pulled a good one," another fan commented.
Is Olivia Dunne really dating the No. 1 MLB draft pick, or is the gymnast just amplifying rumors? Fans are eager for more Easter eggs.
