Did Olivia Dunne just confirm her relationship with MLB rookie Paul Skenes?

In a TikTok collaboration with hairstyle Madison (l), LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne (r) appeared to solidify the status of her relationship with MLB rookie Paul Skenes. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The burning question: is it official?

In a new TikTok collaboration that quickly went viral, the gymnast and influencer appeared to confirm the status of her relationship with fellow LSU athlete Paul Skenes.

The video, which garnered over 1 million views, featured a Florida hairstylist named Madison sharing a message.



"walked behind a girl in shake shack thinkin she would look good with extensions and IT'S LIVI DUNNE AND HER MLB BOYFRIEND."



Livvy then stitched the clip together with her own, adding a video of getting her blonde hair color refreshed with extensions and blonde highlights by Madison.

While it remains uncertain whether Livvy intended for fans to focus on her new hair or her new boo, their attention was definitely drawn to Madison's final statement: "HER MLB BOYFRIEND."