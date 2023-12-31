Will Olivia Dunne bring home the gold in her final year of NCAA gymnastics?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Get ready to cheer on Olivia Dunne as she flips and twirls into her ultimate year of college gymnastics!

Olivia Dunne is set to unleash her full prowess in her final season of college gymnastics! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

Livvy is about to unleash her full gymnastics prowess in this swan song season, and it's going to be a showstopper.

During the off-season, she's been putting in the hours, training like a champ to spice up her routines. The 18-year-old us not just sticking to the uneven bars and floor exercise – she's conquering the balance beam too, with typical style.

The Tigers All-American dynamo came oh-so-close to perfection, scoring a dazzling 9.925 on bars and a solid 9.9 on the floor in the past. Can she finally grab that perfect 10?

The potential for perfection isn't the only thing buzzing about Livvy this season.

On floor and bars, Dunne's scoring game is on par with gymnasts who've clinched conference, regional, and national titles. Will she make history as the event champion in her grand finale on the mats? Get ready for a season packed with excitement, flips, and Livvy's quest for glory.

All the while, she'll be sure to treat us to more of the unparalleled social media game that has made her one of the most popular – and best-paid – college athletes out there.