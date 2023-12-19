Olivia Dunne sparks gymnastics buzz with "season's greetings"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - With Christmas just around the corner, Olivia Dunne is bursting with holiday joy, and her latest Instagram post is spreading the festive excitement like wildfire!

Blending her passion for gymnastics with a sprinkle of holiday spirit, Livvy treated her millions of Instagram followers to a cheerful season's greetings post.



This weekend, the LSU All-American gymnast stole the show at the school's gymnastics preseason intrasquad, showcasing her dazzling skills on the floor exercise and balance beam.

Fast-forward to Monday night, when Livvy delighted fans with a post highlighting her flawless split-mount performance on the balance beam during the eventful evening.

The picture quickly soared to over 400,000 likes, accompanied by a flurry of comments from fans gushing about the approaching holiday and the thrilling gymnastics season ahead!

"Seasons greetings," the star gymnast captioned the post.