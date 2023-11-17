Is Olivia Dunne ditching her blonde hair?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Could Olivia Dunne 's next bold move be a switch in her hair color?

in a recent attempt to participate in a trending TikTok challenge on Thursday, Olivia Dunne (pictured) hinted at a potential transformation. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @livvy

Livvy, renowned as one of this year's standout Sports Illustrated swimsuit models, is well-known for her distinctive blonde locks.

However, in a recent attempt to participate in a trending TikTok challenge on Thursday, Livvy hinted at a potential transformation.

The LSU gymnast shared a video captioned, "Apparently AI knows what hair color suits you best."

In the TikTok clip, Livvy unveiled the surprising results – which diverged significantly from her customary blonde!

The revelation showcased a striking fiery orange-red hue that elicited an enthusiastic response from her fans, sparking a wave of excitement and discussion.