Is Olivia Dunne ditching her blonde hair?

A recent attempt to participate in a trending TikTok challenge has fans going nuts! Could Olivia Dunne's next bold move be a switch in her hair color?

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Could Olivia Dunne's next bold move be a switch in her hair color?

in a recent attempt to participate in a trending TikTok challenge on Thursday, Olivia Dunne (pictured) hinted at a potential transformation.

Livvy, renowned as one of this year's standout Sports Illustrated swimsuit models, is well-known for her distinctive blonde locks.

However, in a recent attempt to participate in a trending TikTok challenge on Thursday, Livvy hinted at a potential transformation.

The LSU gymnast shared a video captioned, "Apparently AI knows what hair color suits you best."

In the TikTok clip, Livvy unveiled the surprising results – which diverged significantly from her customary blonde!

The revelation showcased a striking fiery orange-red hue that elicited an enthusiastic response from her fans, sparking a wave of excitement and discussion.

Fans react to Olivia Dunne's hair color transformation

Olivia Dunne's hair transformation on TikTok saw a staggering million-plus views as fans debated which hair color best suits the gymnast.

Olivia Dunne's hair transformation on TikTok saw a staggering million-plus views.

Fans flocked to the comments section under the video to debate which hair color best suits the gymnast.

"You can’t do this, I’d love you even more," one fan wrote.

"It looked better blonde tho Livvy," a different fan commented.

"I like the blonde better," another agreed.

"You look good with any hair color Livvy," one fan commented diplomatically.

Maybe Dunne will open up the year with LSU sporting a new hair color!

