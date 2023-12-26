Is Olivia Dunne the Drip King's queen?

Paramus, New Jersey - Has Olivia Dunne officially been crowned the queen of drip? Signs point to yes!

Signs are pointing to Olivia Dunne (l.) being crowned the queen of drip after she posted a viral TikTok of a Christmas gift from fellow athlete-influencer Drip King (r.) © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy & @thedripkingg

In a TikTok video viewed by over 2.7 million people and counting, the LSU gymnast received a Christmas gift from fellow athlete-influencer Drip King.



As she unwrapped the present, it was revealed to be several pairs of dripsticks and cupholders. Dunne captioned the viral TikTok with a festive "Merry Dripmass."

Adding a playful twist, Drip King shared the same video, questioning, "Drip Queen?!?"

The King of Drip also playfully added his own commentary to the video saying, "Was Livvy loyal? Absolutely not, so I didn't get her an LSU Bugatti this year, but instead I sent her out a bunch of dripsticks."

"I don't know guys, she might be the drip queen still," he added. "Let me know what to do, boys."