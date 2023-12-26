Is Olivia Dunne the Drip King's queen?
Paramus, New Jersey - Has Olivia Dunne officially been crowned the queen of drip? Signs point to yes!
In a TikTok video viewed by over 2.7 million people and counting, the LSU gymnast received a Christmas gift from fellow athlete-influencer Drip King.
As she unwrapped the present, it was revealed to be several pairs of dripsticks and cupholders. Dunne captioned the viral TikTok with a festive "Merry Dripmass."
Adding a playful twist, Drip King shared the same video, questioning, "Drip Queen?!?"
The King of Drip also playfully added his own commentary to the video saying, "Was Livvy loyal? Absolutely not, so I didn't get her an LSU Bugatti this year, but instead I sent her out a bunch of dripsticks."
"I don't know guys, she might be the drip queen still," he added. "Let me know what to do, boys."
Fans react to Olivia Dunne and Drip King's TikToks
The fan reactions to Olivia Dunne and Drip King's TikToks were gold.
Some wasted no time in dubbing Dunne the drip queen, while others couldn't resist the humor, bringing her boyfriend Paul Skenes into the commentary.
The big question remains – can Olivia Dunne be Drip King's queen if she's already got a king of her own?
"Drip queens back!!" one fan commented under Livvy's post.
"The Paul skenes disrespect tho," one fan joked under Drip King's TikTok.
"Drip King vs Paul Skenes for the next UFC fight," another hilariously added.
What do you think? Is Olivia Dunne the Drip Queen?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy & @thedripkingg