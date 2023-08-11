Olivia Dunne and Katie Sigmond spill the tea in hilarious TikTok collabs
New York, New York - Did Olivia Dunne and Katie Sigmond just make up their own language?
The 20-year-old college athlete has been making headlines thanks to her recent trip to New York City.
During her time there, she offered fans a fun glimpse of her visit by sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new commercial shoot for Vuori, an NIL clothing brand sponsor, via Instagram.
And to top her trip to the Big Apple off, she met up with fellow social media influencer Katie Sigmond to make viral content for their respective pages.
In a viral TikTok shared on Thursday, the two stars amusingly struggled to exchange words using a trending audio on the platform.
Despite the incoherence of the sound, Dunne noted in the caption, "She gets what I'm saying," and fans couldn't agree more.
"Totally gets it!" one fan said.
"This deserves an oscar," another hilariously wrote.
The LSU gymnast took center stage in another TikTok by Sigmond, which alluded to some serious gossip being exchanged between the pair during their visit.
Olivia Dunne and Katie Sigmond team up in the Big Apple
"when you reunite with your long distance bestie and she spills all the tea..." Sigmond said in the caption.
In the video, the Sports Illustrated model enters the room as her friend sits down in shock at the gossip Dunne seemingly dished out.
Oh, to be a fly on the wall for these influencers' epic reunion!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy