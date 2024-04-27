What's next for Olivia Dunne after graduating from LSU?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - What are Olivia Dunne 's plans for life after the athlete 's May graduation from LSU?

Olivia Dunne has yet to publicly share any of her future life plans after graduating from LSU in May, but – of course – that hasn't stopped speculation! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne

The wildly successful college athlete has soared to fame as the most-followed college sports figure and one of the highest-paid student-athletes in recent memory.



After helping LSU gymnastics clinch their first-ever national title last weekend, Dunne seems to have done it all in the new NCAA world of Name, Image, and Likeness.

Her achievements include making waves as one of the first college athletes to strut her stuff in Sports Illustrated alongside LSU's Angel Reese.

She even scored a major cover shoot with Elle Magazine and secured a modeling gig as the face of Nautica's 2024 Spring collection.

Dunne's on-screen presence isn't limited to gymnastics, as she's already appeared in TV commercials for Vuori clothing! Perhaps the logical next step is an acting debut.

With a camera-ready look and undeniable talent, the New Jersey native might just find herself making waves in the worlds of acting or modeling!

NIL is still so new, so it still remains to be seem whether the college sports exposure could be a pipeline to stardom.

