Olivia Dunne celebrates triumphant gymnastics return in viral TikTok post!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is back on the gymnastics floor and fully immersed in her final year of NCAA gymnastics !

LSU star athlete Olivia Dunne is embracing the joy of competition in a viral TikTok as she embarks on her final year of NCAA gymnastics! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvydunne

After unexpectedly missing two consecutive meets, Livvy made a triumphant return last Friday as she reclaimed her place in both the bars and floor lineups.

On Tuesday, her Instagram account dropped some snapshots of the talented athlete back in action.

But Livvy's infectious excitement just spilled over onto TikTok as well with even more now-viral photos from the Friday event!



The LSU star shared a carousel of pictures showcasing her dazzling performance on the floor!



"Just doing what I love <3," she captioned the TikTok photo carousel, which kicked off with an impressive pose capturing Livvy's dynamic floor routine choreography.

This first pic was followed by a series of snapshots of her teammates joyfully celebrating her return, two pics of Livvy's acrobatic prowess, and then concluded with a heartwarming image of the team coming together in a spirited huddle.