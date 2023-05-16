Olivia Dunne declares she's "too glam to give a damn"

New York, New York - Is Olivia Dunne gearing up to bag yet another major NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness deal?

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne shares a sneak peek of a recent glam session in New York City via Instagram. © Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

After the LSU star gymnast landed a coveted feature in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, Olivia Dunne is apparently gearing up for more!

On Tuesday, the highest-paid female college athlete shared a behind-the-scenes look at a glam session on her Instagram story, suggesting she may have another potential project in the works.



With on-screen text that reads, "Too glam to give a damn," Livvy is seen sitting as hair and makeup team consisting of Ben Skervin and Jessi Butterfield work their beautification magic.

Will Livvy be launching some type of fashion or beauty collaboration soon?

Recently, the gymnast and influencer turned heads during her appearance at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco, Texas.

Wearing a glittering silver halter dress with a high-slit and side cut-outs, Dunne was easily one of the best-dressed sports figures to grace the ACM red carpet.