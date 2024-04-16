Olivia Dunne drops gymnastics reality check with viral blunder
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne, who usually makes flipping and twirling look like a breeze, recently gave her fans a reality check with a hilarious TikTok moment.
Earning over half a million views, Livvy's latest TikTok saw her tackle the notorious gymnastics move known as the "wolf" turn, a staple in both collegiate and elite gymnastics routines.
Taking her skills to the floor, the All-American athlete bravely attempted the challenging maneuver.
However, things didn't quite go according to plan. After three valiant spins, Livvy found herself belly-flopping out of control.
With a good-natured laugh, Olivia admitted, "These are hard."
Despite the tumble, Livvy's lighthearted TikTok moment served as a reminder that even the most talented athletes have their off moments!
Olivia Dunne gets fans laughing with another gymnastics blooper
Hundreds of fans comments poured in, echoing the sentiment and applauding Olivia Dunne's courage for taking on such a tricky trick – despite the blunder.
"I would be so scared to screw up my knee," one fan confessed.
"Go get that NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP GIRL...GEAUX TIGERS," another chimed in with words of encouragement.
Olivia Dunne is set to compete in the NCAA gymnastics championships this weekend with LSU, the reigning SEC champions.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy