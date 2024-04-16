Olivia Dunne drops gymnastics reality check with viral blunder

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne , who usually makes flipping and twirling look like a breeze, recently gave her fans a reality check with a hilarious TikTok moment.

Earning over half a million views, Livvy's latest TikTok saw her tackle the notorious gymnastics move known as the "wolf" turn, a staple in both collegiate and elite gymnastics routines.

Taking her skills to the floor, the All-American athlete bravely attempted the challenging maneuver.

However, things didn't quite go according to plan. After three valiant spins, Livvy found herself belly-flopping out of control.

With a good-natured laugh, Olivia admitted, "These are hard."

Despite the tumble, Livvy's lighthearted TikTok moment served as a reminder that even the most talented athletes have their off moments!