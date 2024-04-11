Olivia Dunne gets fans laughing over disastrous gymnastics blooper

As Olivia Dunne gears up for the NCAA championships, she's injecting some humor into her preparations with a hilarious Instagram reel.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As Olivia Dunne prepares to compete in the NCAA gymnastics championships next weekend, the LSU Tiger is leading up to the big day with a little bit of humor.

As Olivia Dunne gears up for the NCAA championships, she's injecting some humor into her preparations with a hilarious Instagram reel.
As Olivia Dunne gears up for the NCAA championships, she's injecting some humor into her preparations with a hilarious Instagram reel.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

Renowned for her impeccable lines and artistry, particularly on the uneven bars, Livvy has been a standout performer for LSU in competitions.

Despite making her challenging tricks and skills appear effortless, she recently reminded fans of the inherent difficulty in a side-splitting gymnastics blooper reel.

In a clip that rapidly garnered over a million views in less than a day, the All-American athlete shared a video showcasing her flawlessly executing a double layout dismount with a perfect stick, only for it to transition into her unexpectedly pinging off the bars and failing to complete a single flip in the air.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted driving around LA after romantic date
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted driving around LA after romantic date

Fans took to the comments section with humorous quips, adding to the viral sensation of the video.

Fans react to Olivia Dunne's blooper Instagram reel

Fans had big reactions to Olivia Dunne's blooper Instagram reel.
Fans had big reactions to Olivia Dunne's blooper Instagram reel.  © STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Olivia Dunne's video from Thursday saw over 60,000 likes and a bunch of comments from fans who didn't bite their tongue with hilarious reactions to her viral blooper clip.

"Can u even tell where u are in mid air," one fan asked.

"Ate in both," another fan sarcastically wrote.

Olivia Dunne shows fans just how much she's yearning for Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne shows fans just how much she's yearning for Paul Skenes

"That's some final destination 5 gymnastics scene s**t!" another fan jokingly wrote.

The NCAA gymnastics championships are set for April 18-20.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

More on Olivia Dunne: