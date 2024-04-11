Olivia Dunne gets fans laughing over disastrous gymnastics blooper

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As Olivia Dunne prepares to compete in the NCAA gymnastics championships next weekend, the LSU Tiger is leading up to the big day with a little bit of humor.

Renowned for her impeccable lines and artistry, particularly on the uneven bars, Livvy has been a standout performer for LSU in competitions.



Despite making her challenging tricks and skills appear effortless, she recently reminded fans of the inherent difficulty in a side-splitting gymnastics blooper reel.

In a clip that rapidly garnered over a million views in less than a day, the All-American athlete shared a video showcasing her flawlessly executing a double layout dismount with a perfect stick, only for it to transition into her unexpectedly pinging off the bars and failing to complete a single flip in the air.

Fans took to the comments section with humorous quips, adding to the viral sensation of the video.