Olivia Dunne gets fans laughing over disastrous gymnastics blooper
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As Olivia Dunne prepares to compete in the NCAA gymnastics championships next weekend, the LSU Tiger is leading up to the big day with a little bit of humor.
Renowned for her impeccable lines and artistry, particularly on the uneven bars, Livvy has been a standout performer for LSU in competitions.
Despite making her challenging tricks and skills appear effortless, she recently reminded fans of the inherent difficulty in a side-splitting gymnastics blooper reel.
In a clip that rapidly garnered over a million views in less than a day, the All-American athlete shared a video showcasing her flawlessly executing a double layout dismount with a perfect stick, only for it to transition into her unexpectedly pinging off the bars and failing to complete a single flip in the air.
Fans took to the comments section with humorous quips, adding to the viral sensation of the video.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's blooper Instagram reel
Olivia Dunne's video from Thursday saw over 60,000 likes and a bunch of comments from fans who didn't bite their tongue with hilarious reactions to her viral blooper clip.
"Can u even tell where u are in mid air," one fan asked.
"Ate in both," another fan sarcastically wrote.
"That's some final destination 5 gymnastics scene s**t!" another fan jokingly wrote.
The NCAA gymnastics championships are set for April 18-20.
