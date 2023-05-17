Olivia Dunne finds her Outer Banks twin in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - What Outer Banks character do you see Olivia Dunne as?

Olivia Dunne revisited a viral Outer Banks TikTok filter once again, and fans are going nuts that she paired with actor Charles Esten (r.). © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

It's no secret to her multi-million deep fanbase that Olivia Dunne is a huge Outer Banks fan!

In March, the LSU Tiger gymnast celebrated season 3 of the Netflix hit series with a viral Outer Banks-themed TikTok that garnered over 11 million views and 1 million likes.

Perhaps aiming for those high numbers again, Livvy revisited the same TikTok filter on Tuesday night in a new video, and t fans are raving.

The filter asks, "Which Outer Banks character are you?" and automatically chooses a character from the show for its users.

Surprising many, including Livvy in the video, the gymnast is paired with Ward Cameron, played by actor Charles Esten.

Topping off the "uncanny resemblance," as Dunne wrote, she then shared a picture of herself and Esten together - seemingly affirming that the character match was destiny.