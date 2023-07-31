Olivia Dunne flaunts insane balance skills in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In case you forgot, Olivia Dunne is that gymnast!

Olivia Dunne fans are going wild after the LSU gymnast dropped another impressive gymnastics video on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Seeing how Dunne is growing popular in pop culture with major modeling gigs and prestigious features, it might be easy to forget she is also a star gymnast.

But she sure is, and on the mats, she showcases extraordinary skills that could easily send the average person to the hospital.

On Sunday night, those acrobatic skills were on full display with a viral TikTok video as an impressive display of her prowess in the sport.

"anotha one;)," Livvy captioned the post, which seems to be from the same practice as another gymnastics video from June.

With the LSU star being one of the most-followed college athletes today, the latest TikTok video has garnered over a million views with tens of thousands of likes and comments less than 24 hours after posting.