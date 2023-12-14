Olivia Dunne gets real about her star status in feisty TikTok!
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne keeps it real with fans – and there's nothing more real than her bona fide, platinum star status!
Dunne isn't just your typical college gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model – and in case her fans forgot, she reminded them with a new, feisty TikTok!
In this viral clip, Livvy, rocking a gray LSU crew neck and stylish clear glasses, lip-syncs to an audio declaring she's a "f***ing star."
But that's not all – the video seamlessly transitions to Livvy sporting a periwinkle Vuori Clothing two-piece workout set, showcasing her natural glam look.
With over 100,000 views and tens of thousands of likes, fans can't help but rave about her sparkling charisma.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's TikTok
The rise and rise of Dunne means her legion of dedicated fans just can't get enough of content from the 21-year-old.
And as far as her latest statement is concerned, they definitely agree.
"Your my fav star," one wrote.
"with or without the glasses u r a star," another added.
"you are always so pretty livvy!!!" a third raved.
In her final year with LSU gymnastics, Dunne will open the NCAA season in January against Ohio State.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy