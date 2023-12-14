Olivia Dunne gets real about her star status in feisty TikTok!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne keeps it real with fans in a viral TikTok, boldly declaring that she's all about a certain awesome vibe!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne keeps it real with fans – and there's nothing more real than her bona fide, platinum star status!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne keeps it real with fans in a viral TikTok, boldly declaring that she's all about a certain awesome vibe!
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne keeps it real with fans in a viral TikTok, boldly declaring that she's all about a certain awesome vibe!  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Dunne isn't just your typical college gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model – and in case her fans forgot, she reminded them with a new, feisty TikTok!

In this viral clip, Livvy, rocking a gray LSU crew neck and stylish clear glasses, lip-syncs to an audio declaring she's a "f***ing star."

But that's not all – the video seamlessly transitions to Livvy sporting a periwinkle Vuori Clothing two-piece workout set, showcasing her natural glam look.

Haley Cavinder supports NFL boyfriend in viral fashion - literally!
Cavinder twins Haley Cavinder supports NFL boyfriend in viral fashion - literally!

With over 100,000 views and tens of thousands of likes, fans can't help but rave about her sparkling charisma.

Fans react to Olivia Dunne's TikTok

Olivia Dunne is a total rockstar, and you don't need a genius to figure that out. Just chat with her awesome fans - they've got all the inside scoop!
Olivia Dunne is a total rockstar, and you don't need a genius to figure that out. Just chat with her awesome fans - they've got all the inside scoop!  © Alex Goodlett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The rise and rise of Dunne means her legion of dedicated fans just can't get enough of content from the 21-year-old.

And as far as her latest statement is concerned, they definitely agree.

"Your my fav star," one wrote.

Jamie Foxx's over-the-top holiday decor gets knocked by fans
Celebrities Jamie Foxx's over-the-top holiday decor gets knocked by fans

"with or without the glasses u r a star," another added.

"you are always so pretty livvy!!!" a third raved.

In her final year with LSU gymnastics, Dunne will open the NCAA season in January against Ohio State.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

More on Olivia Dunne: