Olivia Dunne goes viral over latest love revelation

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may have hung up her leotard, but her passion for gymnastics lives on.

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is going TikTok viral over her latest love revelation that includes tumbling and acrobatic prowess. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvydunne

In a viral TikTok video that racked up over 100,000 views on Tuesday, the former LSU gymnast and NCAA national champion showcased her love for flipping.

The clip opens with Dunne performing the opening pass of her floor routine, featuring a punch front tuck that transitions into a round-off back handspring double tuck.

It then shifts to her tackling a challenging double pike.

The skills were so advanced that TikTok added a safety disclaimer to the video!

Fans were mesmerized by Dunne's abilities, sharing their enthusiastic reactions.

"The talent, the beauty, the passion – amazing," one fan praised.

Another commented humorously, "I did this, but I forgot to record it," to which the Sports Illustrated model replied with a touch of sarcasm, "I believe you."

Although she's no longer actively competing, Dunne's love for gymnastics remains a fundamental part of her life.