Olivia Dunne receives special honor to conclude her gymnastics career

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may have concluded her gymnastics career at LSU, but she's still receiving recognition for her remarkable achievements.

After her team's journey to a national championship title, Olivia's final season was capped with another special honor.



The LSU gymnastics team celebrated Olivia with the inaugural Coaches Award for being "The ultimate team player."

This accolade is reserved for the athlete who consistently steps up when the team needs her most, according to LSU's official gymnastics Instagram account.

Olivia's exceptional support for her teammates is evident both on and off the mat, whether she's cheering from the sidelines, participating in practice, or engaging in team-building activities.

Her dedication to the Tigers was further highlighted earlier this season when she facilitated NIL deals for her entire team with one of her sponsors, Accelerator energy drink.

As Olivia prepares to graduate from LSU next week, she remains tight-lipped about what her next career steps will be.