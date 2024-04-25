Olivia Dunne celebrates national championship in epic fashion

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Get ready for an explosion of LSU gymnastics pride on Olivia Dunne 's social media pages!

Olivia Dunne still can't contain her excitement after winning LSU's first-ever gymnastics NCAA title, sharing a glimpse of the team's celebration on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / OliviaDunne

Last weekend, the LSU Tigers clinched their first-ever national championship title, capping off a stellar season that included a huge SEC conference win and a victorious NCAA regional performance.

Livvy couldn't contain her excitement and shared a glimpse of the team's celebrations on her Instagram story.

She first posted a hilarious sight: a massive oversized replica of the national championship trophy that made her look tiny in comparison.

"Feeling a bit small next to this trophy," she joked.

Next, Olivia shared a snippet of the celebration ceremony, where she stood on stage surrounded by a sea of LSU fans, all cheering and celebrating the team's historic victory.

Overwhelmed by the moment, she wrote, "This school is unreal."

After an incredible college gymnastics career, Livvy can finally retire with the title of national champion in hand, a dream come true for her and the rest of LSU's team!