Olivia Dunne's hilarious "rizz draft" goes viral

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - The queen of rizz Olivia Dunne herself has spilled the beans on her favorite animated characters with the ultimate dose of rizz!

In a viral TikTok last month, Olivia Dunne was crowned "Rizz god."

Now, the LSU gymnast is going viral after hilariously ranking cartoon characters with the most rizz in a "rizz draft."

In a recent appearance on The Bread Basket 303 Podcast, Livvy joined brothers Danny and Zach Guarino to humorously reveal her top 5 rizzed-up TV characters.

In order from most rizz to least, Dunne named the following characters to her rizz draft:

Danny Phantom

Flynn Ryder

SpongeBob



Tinker Bell



Cosmo



Fans took to the post comments to share their thoughts on Livvy's hilarious rizz draft, with most agreeing with her choices and others shocked by snubs.