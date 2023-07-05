Olivia Dunne hits the beach for July 4 and spills the tea on her love life

Southampton, New York - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne hit the Hamptons to celebrate America's birthday the only way she knows how - with plenty of social media posts.

Olivia Dunne shared several social media posts from the Hamptons, giving fans an inside look at her July 4 celebrations. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy & Screenshot/Instagram/livvydunne

The 21-year-old athlete-turned-influencer kept fans updated on her July 4 celebration with a peek at her festive fashion for her day at the beach.

On Instagram, Livvy was "seeing stars" in a navy bikini featuring white stars paired with a straw cowboy hat.

In the three snaps shared on Tuesday, the LSU star lounged on a towel as she soaked up the sun at a Southampton beach.

Of course, she didn't forget to hit TikTok as well, treating her over seven million followers to another patriotic clip.

Livvy poses in the same bikini and cowboy hat as the IG pics, this time adding a white crop top and denim shorts over the suit.

In the video, she lip-syncs to a popular TikTok audio that says, "My pronouns are U-S-A," followed by an eagle screech.

It's not the first time the social media star showed off her American pride with the viral sound, as she used it during a recent TikTok filmed alongside members of the US military at NASCAR's Ally 400 cup series in Nashville last month.

Along with her July 4 celebrations, Livvy also dropped a hilarious TikTok that just so happened to spill some tea about her love life.