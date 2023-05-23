Are Olivia Dunne and Arch Manning's latest Instagram moves a love sign?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - It seems Olivia Dunne does have a thing for country boys!

Olivia Dunne (l.) seems to be Arch Manning's latest follower on social media, and vice versa. © Collage: Michael loccisano / Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The queen of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) aka Olivia Dunne has been making waves on social media as of late.

Recently, LSU's star gymnast shocked the world by becoming one of the first college athletes to model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

With a staggering 7.4 million followers, Dunne has also become somewhat of a TikTok sensation, and she's no stranger to teasing fans with a slew of dating-related posts.

From revealing what's holding her back in the dating world to admitting country boys are her type, Dunne has been giving potential suitors all the information they need to win her heart.

This week, Dunne started following a country boy on social media who has star quality all his own: Arch Manning.

Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl champions Payton and Eli Manning, is one of the biggest names in college football. Now, it seems he's amongst Dunne's rapidly growing fan base.

Is Manning, who followed Dunne back on Instagram, the country heartthrob Dunne is subliminally talking about in her latest TikToks.