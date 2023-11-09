Olivia Dunne gets enhanced security detail ahead of 2024 season

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU's standout gymnast, Olivia Dunne , is receiving enhanced security measures as she enters the 2024 NCAA gymnastics season .

Olivia Dunne will have an enhanced security team with her for the upcoming NCAA gymnastics season. © Alex Goodlett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The additional measures were implemented following an incident at the University of Utah, where overenthusiastic Dunne fans disrupted a meet in January.



In response, Dunne urged her substantial social media following to be "respectful" at events, and head coach Jeff Clark enforced additional security.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Dunne confirmed that these security measures will continue during the upcoming season.

"We haven't competed since last season, so we'll see what this season holds," she told the outlet. "But after the incident in Utah that happened last year, we now have a security guard that travels with the LSU gymnastics team."

Over the summer, Dunne revealed to Sports Illustrated that she has transitioned to online classes and no longer attends in-person classes due to concerns for her safety.