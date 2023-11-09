Olivia Dunne gets enhanced security detail ahead of 2024 season
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU's standout gymnast, Olivia Dunne, is receiving enhanced security measures as she enters the 2024 NCAA gymnastics season.
The additional measures were implemented following an incident at the University of Utah, where overenthusiastic Dunne fans disrupted a meet in January.
In response, Dunne urged her substantial social media following to be "respectful" at events, and head coach Jeff Clark enforced additional security.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Dunne confirmed that these security measures will continue during the upcoming season.
"We haven't competed since last season, so we'll see what this season holds," she told the outlet. "But after the incident in Utah that happened last year, we now have a security guard that travels with the LSU gymnastics team."
Over the summer, Dunne revealed to Sports Illustrated that she has transitioned to online classes and no longer attends in-person classes due to concerns for her safety.
Olivia Dunne set to make her final year with LSU gymnastics her best yet
In the upcoming NCAA gymnastics season, Dunne is preparing for her last year with the team, and it will be her farewell to competitive gymnastics.
In the previous season, she shone as one of the top performers on the uneven bars, leading the Tigers. This year, she's committed to enhancing her competitive record by adding the balance beam to her repertoire.
Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers will begin the season against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Cover photo: Alex Goodlett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP