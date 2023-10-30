Olivia Dunne lands mysterious dream job

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne skipped dressing up for Halloweekend, but her joy was boundless as she reveled in a more significant celebration.

Olivia Dunne skipped dressing up for Halloweekend after revealing in a viral TikTok video that she worked her dream job instead. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

A senior at LSU, Olivia Dunne is officially preparing for life after college and making big moves as a businesswoman.

The highest-paid female college athlete in the nation, she recently made a huge power move by inking NIL deals for her LSU gymnastics teammates with Accelerator Active Energy, via The Livvy Fund.

Livvy built on the businesswoman momentum over the weekend as she skipped Halloween celebrations to work at her dream job.

In a viral TikTok video, Dunne was seen twirling and prancing as she revealed that she traded Halloween weekend in college for her dream job.

"wait whats your job?? update!!" one eager fan questioned.

"congratulations. what's your dream job?" another asked.