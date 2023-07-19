Olivia Dunne unveils newest deal with patriotic beach snaps
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has got her foot on the gas with team Accelerator!
From the Cavinder twins to Marvin Harrison Jr., Dunne is the latest athlete-influencer to become an ambassador of an energy sports drink!
On Wednesday, Dunne announced on her social media that she is joining the sports drink company Accelerator as the latest athlete ambassador for the brand.
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model revealed the news to her 4.2 million Instagram followers with some jaw-dropping pictures wearing a patriotic bikini and cowboy hat.
On TikTok, Dunne made a viral clip in total "gymnastics fashion," where she flipped for her 7.6 million followers.
"So excited to join #TeamAccelerator!! Best energy drink out @Accelerator," Dunne captioned the post.
Excited to try the energy drinks, Dunne fans raved over her newest sports drink deal as they bombarded the LSU gymnast with hundreds of comments across Instagram and TikTok.
Fans rave over Olivia Dunne's latest energy drink deal
With Olivia Dunne being the newest ambassador of Accelerator sports drinks, it will come as no surprise if the brand sees a major rise in its customers!
"These drinks are actually so good," one fan said on TikTok.
"I guess I have to drink accelerator now," another added.
"My Favorite gymnast partnering with my favorite energy drink," another fan commented on Instagram.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne