Olivia Dunne unveils newest deal with patriotic beach snaps

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has got her foot on the gas with team Accelerator!

Olivia Dunne made a huge splash over the internet when she announced her ambassadorship with the sports drink brand Accelerator. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

From the Cavinder twins to Marvin Harrison Jr., Dunne is the latest athlete-influencer to become an ambassador of an energy sports drink!

On Wednesday, Dunne announced on her social media that she is joining the sports drink company Accelerator as the latest athlete ambassador for the brand.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model revealed the news to her 4.2 million Instagram followers with some jaw-dropping pictures wearing a patriotic bikini and cowboy hat.

On TikTok, Dunne made a viral clip in total "gymnastics fashion," where she flipped for her 7.6 million followers.

"So excited to join #TeamAccelerator!! Best energy drink out @Accelerator," Dunne captioned the post.

Excited to try the energy drinks, Dunne fans raved over her newest sports drink deal as they bombarded the LSU gymnast with hundreds of comments across Instagram and TikTok.