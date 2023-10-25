Olivia Dunne snags major NIL deal for LSU teammates with The Livvy Fund

Olivia Dunne has just made a huge power move by securing NIL deals for her LSU gymnastics teammates with Accelerator Active Energy through The Livvy Fund.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has just made a huge power move by securing NIL deals for her LSU gymnastics teammates with Accelerator Active Energy, all through The Livvy Fund.

Olivia Dunne (l.) has just made a huge power move by securing NIL deals for her LSU gymnastics teammates with Accelerator Active Energy through The Livvy Fund.
Olivia Dunne (l.) has just made a huge power move by securing NIL deals for her LSU gymnastics teammates with Accelerator Active Energy through The Livvy Fund.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/livvydunne & drinkaccelerator

In July, Dunne launched The Livvy Fund at LSU, in partnership with Bayou Traditions, to help female college athletes connect with brands to land Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsement deals.

In the same month, she inked her own NIL deal with the sports energy drink Accelerator Active Energy, joining the list of other notable athlete ambassadors, such as NFL stars Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce and MLB star Aaron Judge.

Now, Dunne has created a partnership with her fund and Accelerator Active Energy to deliver a first-of-its-kind NIL deal to several of her gymnastics teammates, including Konnor McClain, the reigning all-around national gymnastics champion, along with Ashley Cowan, Jillian Hoffman, Chase Brock, KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, and Kiya Johnson.

Beyoncé makes major premiere announcement for Renaissance concert movie
Beyoncé Beyoncé makes major premiere announcement for Renaissance concert movie

The highest-paid female college athlete in the nation, Dunne's NIL valuation is at $3.2 million, per On3. She is the third highest-paid athlete overall, with only USC's Bronny James ($5.9 million) and Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($4.8 million) above her.

Olivia Dunne gears up for her final gymnastics season with LSU

Olivia Dunne will compete in her final season of NCAA gymnastics beginning in January 2024.
Olivia Dunne will compete in her final season of NCAA gymnastics beginning in January 2024.  © STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This upcoming NCAA gymnastics season, Olivia Dunne is gearing up to give her absolute best, as it will be her grand finale.

Once the season comes to a close, she's poised to bid a final farewell to competitive gymnastics, a sport she's passionately dedicated many years to.

Last season, she excelled as one of the standout bar performers, guiding the Tigers on the uneven bars.

Why was Kourtney Kardashian put on bed rest? More pregnancy details revealed
Kourtney Kardashian Why was Kourtney Kardashian put on bed rest? More pregnancy details revealed

This year, determined to expand her competitive resume by including the balance beam.

Olivia Dunne will begin the season against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/livvydunne & drinkaccelerator

More on Olivia Dunne: