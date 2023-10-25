Olivia Dunne snags major NIL deal for LSU teammates with The Livvy Fund

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has just made a huge power move by securing NIL deals for her LSU gymnastics teammates with Accelerator Active Energy, all through The Livvy Fund.

In July, Dunne launched The Livvy Fund at LSU, in partnership with Bayou Traditions, to help female college athletes connect with brands to land Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsement deals.

In the same month, she inked her own NIL deal with the sports energy drink Accelerator Active Energy, joining the list of other notable athlete ambassadors, such as NFL stars Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce and MLB star Aaron Judge.

Now, Dunne has created a partnership with her fund and Accelerator Active Energy to deliver a first-of-its-kind NIL deal to several of her gymnastics teammates, including Konnor McClain, the reigning all-around national gymnastics champion, along with Ashley Cowan, Jillian Hoffman, Chase Brock, KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, and Kiya Johnson.

The highest-paid female college athlete in the nation, Dunne's NIL valuation is at $3.2 million, per On3. She is the third highest-paid athlete overall, with only USC's Bronny James ($5.9 million) and Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($4.8 million) above her.