Olivia Dunne pleads for validation from LSU fans in hilarious TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - It's safe to say that LSU fans will always support Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne !

In a hilarious TikTok video, Olivia Dunne sought validation from thousands of screaming LSU football fans who seemingly agreed with her silly antics. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

In a hilarious viral TikTok that has garnered over 2 million views, Olivia Dunne comically sought validation from thousands of screaming LSU football fans who just so happened to "agree" with Livvy's plea.

During the LSU vs. Arkansas game, the All-American gymnast playfully lip-synced to a sound that said, "Cheer if you think I have a fat a**."

The video then cleverly shifted to a scene of enthusiastic fans erupting with applause, creating a humorous illusion that they were endorsing Olivia when, in fact, they were simply cheering for their beloved LSU football team.

"Tiger Stadium has spoken," Dunne captioned her latest viral post, which was shared on Saturday.

Livvy's clip led many fans to frantically ask a major question: should they attend LSU as well?

"Livvy should I go to LSU," one fan wrote. "No doubt," the athlete-influencer responded.

"i was at that game ...i wish i seen u so i could have taken a pic with u," another fan said. "NEXT TIME," Olivia replied.