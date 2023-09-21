Olivia Dunne gives fans a sneak peek at new LSU gymnastics fit!
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Like Zendaya in the acting world, Olivia Dunne is the fashion guru of the gymnastics world!
Olivia Dunne is the most-followed college athlete in the nation, with a total social media following of more than 11 million.
The LSU All-American gymnast is gearing to embark on her final competitive gymnastics season ever this spring and continues to bask in all the glory gymnastics has to bring, including sparkly leotards.
In her latest Instagram story post shared with her millions of fans, Livvy revealed a sneak peek of this season's uniforms that shine brighter than the diamonds that Grammy-winning singer Rihanna sang about!
In the post captioned "Today's look," Livvy was holding a stunning bedazzled purple leotard while wearing a purple and white crystal-studded "LSU" uniform.
Completing her fashionista gym look, she carried her custom Gucci bag on her arm.
Olivia Dunne shares full glam leotard look on TikTok
Over on TikTok, Olivia Dunne recently gave fans a full peak of the LSU uniforms in a viral video.
In the clip, Olivia appeared to have found her long-lost twin sister in her college gymnastics teammate, Haleigh Bryant.
Livvy's post saw over half a million views with tens of thousands of likes and comments.
The Sports Illustrated model will begin her final gymnastics season in January.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne