Olivia Dunne proves her stamina alongside LSU teammates

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has a special message for fans when it comes to the always-exhausting "cardio day" at LSU gymnastics!

Olivia Dunne (second from l.) and her LSU teammates proved their stamina in a new TikTok shared on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

On Thursday, Dunne posted a viral TikTok saying that "Tigers never back down" on cardio day.

With the help of her teammates and a special guest appearance by head coach Jay Clark, Livvy and her fellow star gymnasts shared a three-word message of empowerment in the popular clip.



Lip-syncing to a trending audio on the platform, Coach Clark says to the girls, "Never back down, never what?"

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her teammates, despite their apparent exhaustion, affirm, "Never give up!"

Dunne's viral post-training footage garnered major attention, with fans encouraging the college athlete with three words of their own.

"NEVER GIVE UP LIVVY," Adri, a well-known fan of the star, said, to which Livvy responded, "NEVER."

"Never give up," another added, continuing to ramp up the hype train.

"I can't help but smile when I see that!" one fan said.