Olivia Dunne quickly serves up epic exclusive content on Passes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - After securing a multimillion-dollar partnership with Passes, Olivia Dunne has wasted no time treating her fans to some delightful content.

Olivia Dunne wasted no time delighting her fans with fresh content after sealing her multimillion-dollar partnership with Passes. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

In just two days since her big announcement about debuting on the exclusive paid content platform, the former LSU gymnast has already rolled out 13 videos, 9 picture-texts, and over 1,000 likes.

While four of her pictures are available to the public for free, most of her content comes with a price tag, including her most exclusive offering, priced at $50.

What does that get you? A sun-kissed minute-long video of the athlete-influencer enjoying a day at the beach.

"Was saving my beach day video shoot for my platinum members but decided to put it on the wall," she captioned the secret video that fans need to pay to access.

Livvy's time at LSU saw her become one of the nation's highest-paid student-athletes, with a name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation exceeding $3 million.

Fans were eager to see what her next move would be post-gymnastics, and it’s clear the newly crowned national champion is still in the money-making game, embracing lucrative deals and exciting sponsorships.