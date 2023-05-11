Olivia Dunne reveals the hip-hop song she just can't get out of her head

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is this Olivia Dunne 's new favorite jam?

In her most recent TikTok post, Dunne shared a video about a song stuck in her head. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

It's hard to ignore the fact that Olivia Dunne's dating-related TikToks has skyrocketed on social media over the past weeks.

The LSU star gymnast is the most followed college female athlete, with over 11 million followers on TikTok and Instagram alone.

In her most recent TikTok post, Dunne shared a video about a song stuck in her head that many suitors took for yet another dating-related hint.

Singing the lyrics to hip-hop artist Kali's hit song Area code, Dunne mouthed the words, "Got a white boy on my roster ...Let me take you shoppin," and as expected, her male fans went nuts!

"I'm the white boy on her roster," one fan hilariously wrote.

"I'll buy you anything you'd ever want," another said to the highest-paid college female athlete.

"I hate pasta but I'll cook it for you livvy," a third else commented.