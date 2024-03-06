Olivia Dunne reacts to being hailed as the "American dream" in army photo

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - According to some, it seems that Olivia Dunne is the embodiment of the "American Dream," with approval from LSU gymnast herself!

Olivia Dunne responded to a viral photo of soldiers posing with an American flag bearing her picture in a hilarious TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Earlier this week, a group of soldiers posted an Instagram photo featuring an American flag adorned with a picture of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.



Livvy came across this post and cleverly transformed it into a viral TikTok video on Tuesday.

In the clip, she lip-synced to an audio praising the "American Dream" and humorously pointed to herself on the flag while saluting.

Fans quickly joined in, echoing Olivia's sentiment in the comment section.

"In Livvy we trust," one fan commented.

"I pledge my allegiance to Olivia Dunne," another added.

Another fan claimed to be in the picture and thanked Olivia for her role in protecting their freedom, to which the college athlete graciously responded, "Thank you for our freedom!"