Olivia Dunne reacts to being hailed as the "American dream" in army photo
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - According to some, it seems that Olivia Dunne is the embodiment of the "American Dream," with approval from LSU gymnast herself!
Earlier this week, a group of soldiers posted an Instagram photo featuring an American flag adorned with a picture of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.
Livvy came across this post and cleverly transformed it into a viral TikTok video on Tuesday.
In the clip, she lip-synced to an audio praising the "American Dream" and humorously pointed to herself on the flag while saluting.
Fans quickly joined in, echoing Olivia's sentiment in the comment section.
"In Livvy we trust," one fan commented.
"I pledge my allegiance to Olivia Dunne," another added.
Another fan claimed to be in the picture and thanked Olivia for her role in protecting their freedom, to which the college athlete graciously responded, "Thank you for our freedom!"
Olivia Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team are preparing for the SEC Championships later this month, and they will next be competing against Auburn, George Washington, and Texas Woman's in the Podium Challenge competition on Friday at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy