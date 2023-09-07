Olivia Dunne celebrates Labor Day the American way in viral TikTok video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne celebrated Labor Day in patriotic style, as documented in her latest viral TikTok!

Olivia Dunne showed off her love of country music in a viral new TikTok shared on Labor Day. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

The 20-year-old LSU gymnast proudly flaunted her love of country music in her most recent video on TikTok, which she shared on Monday.

In the clip, Livvy lip-synced the lyrics to Something Like That by Tim McGraw while rocking a patriotic bikini top under a light blue tube top. She completed the look with some trendy low-rise, wide-leg jeans.

"It was Labor Weekend / I was 17," McGraw sings in the snippet. "I bought a coke and some gasoline."

Mimicking the lines, Olivia held up a Coke and the pump at a gas station as she sang the 1999 hit.

"been waiting for this one," she said in the caption.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's celebrations come as a welcome break amid a busy training schedule at LSU.

Olivia is kicking off her senior year this fall, which means 2024 will mark her final season with LSU gymnastics.